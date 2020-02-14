Frank partners with Suspicious Antwerp in first foray into fashion

Touted as one of the hottest ‘must have’ looks since Zoolander’s Blue Steel, the tees sport the signature Suspicious Antwerp skull on the front and bold ‘WTF’ lettering on the back, a not-so-subtle nod to the agency’s Welcome To Frank (WTF) hashtag.

The t-shirts have been produced to mark Frank’s 20th year in business and come in two distinct shades – black and white.

Previous Suspicious Antwerp collaborations include Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Scott Disick, Jay Alvarez and Alexis Ren, with t-shirts often quickly selling out.

Suspicious Antwerp founder Frederick Janssens said the fashion house are “big fans of Frank and everything they do”.

“Unbeknown to them we even have their definition of Talkability printed out on our boardroom wall. We have never collaborated with another brand before, but when they approached us with the idea of creating a limited-edition product to mark their 20th anniversary, we jumped at the chance.”

Andrew Bloch, founder and managing partner, Frank, admits the move into fashion is risky, but is pleased with Frank’s first line.

“We wanted to mark our 20th year with something a bit different and this seemed a fun way to commemorate our time in business,” he said. “When I approached Suspicious Antwerp with the idea of a collaboration, I wasn’t expecting them to take me seriously…but they did!”

The tees retail for £45 and can be bought by visiting the agency's website.