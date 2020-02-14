Markettiers hires NHS veteran Rachel Royall and travel expert Paul Nelson

Royall, who joins as director of health, wellbeing and life sciences, will oversee the agency’s major healthcare accounts and work with the leadership team to grow Markettiers' healthcare credentials and offering.

She joins from IBM, where she was communications director of UK healthcare and life sciences.

A highly-regarded comms director in healthcare, Royall has held several senior roles in central government, NHS Digital and NHS Hospital Trusts, latterly as comms director at NHS Digital, before joining IBM.

“I’m really excited to be joining an agency at the cutting edge of broadcast media. I’m passionate about the role that communication can play in improving healthcare, and the health sector will benefit hugely from better use of broadcast media – especially as organisations and brands start to embrace technologies that mean we think about the role of voice and sound in an entirely different way,” she said.

“Alongside traditional outreach, I’m particularly keen to focus on podcasts and the benefits this growing medium present to our industry in driving external and stakeholder engagement.”

Travel and tourism head

Nelson (above) joins Markettiers as head of travel and tourism. He joins from Reed Exhibitions, where he helped build World Travel Market as a portfolio press and PR manager, and founded the International Travel and Tourism Awards.

Nelson's role at Markettiers is to expand its travel credentials. The agency's clients include Eurotunnel and Cunard.

“I have championed the benefits of broadcast exposure throughout my PR career and used it extensively to drive traffic and sell holidays when I worked at the Lastminute.com Group. Having employed Markettiers when I was at World Travel Market, I know how skilled the team are at achieving high-quality broadcast coverage to help meet business objectives,” he said.

Markettiers4DC chief executive and founder Howard Kosky said: “[Royall and Nelson] bring with them extensive sector-specific experience, which will help ensure that our clients continue to receive market-leading support and direction driven by a depth of knowledge and understanding across both sector specifics, and the ever-growing broadcast landscape.”