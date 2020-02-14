Tinder swipes right on JIN

JIN is supporting Tinder with media relations in France and Germany, as well as social media for Germany for 2020

The brief specifically targets Generation Z and focuses on ‘how to be in Gen Z lives’.

JIN co-founder and chief executive Edouard Fillias said: “Because we are a digitally native agency, we believe apps like Tinder play a positive role in people’s lives, improving relationships and providing a great example of how technology can provide profoundly human experiences. We are proud to be part of this incredible brand’s story."

The agency has also recently won briefs for luxury goods distributor Bluebell Group, pharma company Laboratoires Expanscience and natural remedies business Laudavie.

In 2019, JIN grew revenues by 30 per cent and said it has an 80 per cent client renewal rate.

The group has more than 100 clients across its offices in Paris, London, Berlin, Hamburg and New York.