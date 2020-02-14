Madano appoints head of healthcare from MSL

Compton-Bishop has more than 20 years of healthcare communications experience, in areas such as new business development, team leadership and client service.

She spent 10 months as the senior director of health at MSL, and has previously worked as head of healthcare at Rudder Finn and a PR director at Havas Life.

Compton-Bishop has led large-scale pharma and disease awareness campaigns for GSK Vaccines, Daiichi Sankyo and Novartis.

"Healthcare clients continue to look for new ways to engage and connect key stakeholders, and the combination of strategic insight and creative delivery that Madano has to offer makes us ideally placed to address current and prospective clients’ needs," Compton-Bishop said.

The exisitng pratice head, Reghu Venkatesan, has been promoted to a new role as global head of healthcare as the business expands its reach in Europe and the US.

Compton-Bishop will be responsible for day-to-day management of Madano’s Healthcare Practice, which is focused on global communications work, while Venkatesan will focus on key strategic accounts and global business development.

Madano managing partner Michael Evans said: “Everybody in the industry knows the challenge of finding top-class, strategic communications professionals at senior levels. We’re delighted that Katy has decided to contribute her extensive healthcare communications knowledge and expertise to support Madano’s continued growth and success.”