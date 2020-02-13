Medical tech company Becton Dickinson hires Sway Effect

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ: Medical technology company Becton Dickinson has hired The Sway Effect to handle an integrated internal and external communications program.

Becton Dickinson, which manufactures and sells medical devices and instrument systems, brought on the firm after a competitive bid, said Sway founder and president Jennifer Risi.

“Through the power of our network, we assembled a team of experts with the right skills and experiences that will serve as a seamless extension of the client’s team,” she said.

Risi declined to comment further. A representative from Becton Dickinson was not available for comment.

Risi launched The Sway Effect last year after exiting her role as Ogilvy’s worldwide chief communications officer and MD of media influence. An Ogilvy veteran since 2011, she was also a part of the 2019 PRWeek Hall of Femme class.

Becton Dickinson’s revenue rose 1.7% to $4.23 billion in its fiscal Q1, but the company also lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance.

Becton Dickinson COO Thomas Polen stepped into the CEO role last month, replacing Vincent Forlenza, who is retiring but will continue to serve as executive chairman of the board.