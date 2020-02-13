Just briefly: Industry people moves

People moves

IRVINE

Public relations and social media agency Bastion Elevate has promoted Dave Feistel to VP.

JACKSONVILLE

GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, the parent company to several healthcare companies, has hired Farley Kern as its new chief communications officer.

LOS ANGELES

Scenario Communications has hired Jennifer Reed and Molly Kukla to launch and oversee a dedicated television and entertainment division. Reed will be EVP, overseeing television publicity and communication strategies, and Kukla is an account director.

NEW YORK

PRSA has named Maureen Walsh as its new chief marketing and sales officer. Walsh most recently worked as an independent consultant.

ORANGE COUNTY

Brand Buddha has hired Jonathan Billick as art director.

RALEIGH

G&S, a business communications agency, has named Dana Ferrell as MD of its Raleigh office to replace MD and agency principal Kerry Henderson who is retiring.

APCO Worldwide has hired Brendan Ward as a creative director.

SAN FRANCISCO

Louise Callagy has joined SutherlandGold Group’s executive team as an EVP.

Account wins

BOSTON

Wellable, a company that helps employers manage corporate wellness initiatives, has chosen Allen & Gerritsen as its external public relations partner.

In other news

ALBANY

The Martin Group has expanded into Albany. The integrated communications agency currently has offices in Buffalo and Rochester, New York.

CORAL SPRINGS

Wendy Zipes Hunter of Celebrity Concepts and Suzie Cornell, the founder of S. Cornell PR, have launched Prana PR, a full-service public relations and talent booking agency.

SEATTLE

Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications has acquired MIX PR.