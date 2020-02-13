Facebook wouldn’t have cared about Praytell’s Mr. Peanut video, but TikTok loves it

NEW YORK: Praytell has shuttered its Facebook presence in favor of TikTok, where the agency just created its first video — and it’s already going viral.

Praytell founder Andy Pray described the video, which garnered 500,000 views, 55,000 likes, 216 comments and 325 shares in one day, as “a gentle poke at Planters” and called the engagement it’s received “bananas.”

The video, posted on Wednesday, references TikTok memes, specifically the red pill and blue pill.

“We saw the opportunity to combine these with the trending brand news around Mr. Peanut, who ‘died’ and became a baby for the Super Bowl,” said Pray. “’I’m baby’ and ‘wanting to die’ are common relatable moods among younger internet users.”

Praytell’s in-house team animated the video. Pray said his team is “all shaking their heads” at the success of the post and attributed its popularity to the creator “knowing meme culture, cultural currency and music.”

Praytell has its eye on the hottest platforms, and evidently Facebook isn’t one of them. On January 31, the firm posted a message on Facebook that said, “It's not goodbye, it's see you on Twitter. Or Instagram. Or Medium. Or LinkedIn. We're chattier over there.”

“We decided to play a bit on TikTok, with experimentation in mind,” Pray explained. “The only criteria we gave our amazing creative team was to produce content that is native to the platform and resonates with its audience.”

Had Praytell posted the same content on Facebook, it likely would not have received more than 40 views and 10 engagements, said Pray.

“This is a great lesson for brands: There is a place where they can play and share and get organic views and engagement, so long as the content is authentic, relevant and fun,” said Pray. “We got lucky with an intersection of trending memes, brand news and relatable moods.”

Brands have also been testing TikTok. In October, Crocs SVP and CMO Terence Reilly said that within one week of launching a profile, more than 100,000 people began following the foam clog shoe on the short-form video platform.

So, is Praytell really off Facebook for good?

“Ah, it's probably temporary as we scratch other creative itches,” said Pray.