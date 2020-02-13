Hope Hicks to return to White House

WASHINGTON: Hope Hicks, EVP and chief communications officer at Fox Corporation, is set to return to the White House as a senior adviser, according to media reports.

Hicks will report to Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, with the title of counselor to the president, according to The New York Times. She will work on Trump’s reelection campaign.

Hicks left the Trump administration in early 2018 to join Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News and Fox Sports that emerged from the sale of 21st Century Fox media and entertainment assets to Disney for $71.3 billion last year.

A White House official confirmed the move with The New York Times and CNN, among other outlets. Hicks did not immediately respond to inquiries seeking comment.

Hicks was one of the first staffers on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign after working with members of the Trump family during her tenure at Hiltzik Strategies. After joining the Trump West Wing as a White House aide, Hicks was promoted to White House communications director, making her the youngest person to hold the position. Her tenure included an admission before the House Intelligence Committee during the height of the Mueller investigation that she sometimes told “white lies” on behalf of the administration but did not fabricate information about the investigation.