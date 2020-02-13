MHP hires senior talent to Capital Markets team

James Midmer has been appointed director and will advise clients on financial and strategic communications. He brings years of experience in investor relations, public affairs, internal comms and corporate social responsibility.

Midmer joins from global sports betting company Flutter, where he was head of communications, leading the group’s corporate and internal comms. He was previously head of corporate communications at Betfair and began his career at Tavistock.

James Bavister, who joins MHP as associate director, will focus on financial communications, and the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) offer.

Oliver Hughes, head of Capital Markets at MHP, said: “They bring a wealth of experience in many of the issues that are top of today’s boardroom agenda, including stakeholder engagement and ESG. It’s testament to our clear momentum and increasingly strong reputation in the market that we continue to attract such talent.”