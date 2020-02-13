Grayling hires corporate affairs head

As corporate affairs head, he has been tasked with creating a new bench of corporate affairs practitioners from Grayling’s UK and European offices.

At Grayling, which recently named a new UK MD, Murray will also provide political and commercial risk advice to C-suite clients, and reputational support to high-profile individuals across the agency's European network.

Reporting to Grayling Europe, UK and Ireland chairman Richard Jukes, Murray will work across the agency’s corporate and public affairs teams

“Peter has a wealth of experience that spans corporate communications and public affairs, and has a proven track-record of delivering powerful campaigns for some of Britain’s best-known brands,” Jukes said.

“His appointment underlines our commitment to delivering fully integrated, expert advice that delivers for our clients, whatever their needs may be.”

Murray said: “Grayling has a long record of delivering multiple-disciplinary campaigns for major European brands, and I’m excited to be expanding this offering."