Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Why popular meme accounts are suddenly posting for Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign. The Democratic candidate has hired Meme 2020, a company founded by the mastermind behind the meme-makers at Jerry Media (known for the popular Instagram page FuckJerry), according to The New York Times. The campaign launched this week and has placed sponsored posts on Instagram accounts like Tank Sinatra and Kale Salad.

New PR Council chair Jim Joseph has two major focuses: Member engagement and attracting talent to PR. Joseph, global president of BCW and a long-time council member, sat down with PRWeek to discuss the plan for his two-year term.

“I was raised way better than that.” That’s what Snoop Dogg said as part of his apology to Gayle King in an Instagram video on Wednesday. The rapper attacked King on social last week for asking about the Kobe Bryant rape case in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. But he changed his tune yesterday, stating on Instagram that he should have handled it differently.

Would you say “yes” to a #PepsiProposal? Pepsi has created an engagement ring that includes a 1.53 carat, lab-grown alternative diamond made out of real Crystal Pepsi, sitting atop a platinum band. To win it, fans must tweet their most “creative, bold and unapologetic” proposal ideas by March 6, according to a Pepsi statement. The final winner will be announced the week of March 16, just in time for National Proposal Day, which falls on March 20.

Propose how you’d propose for a chance to do it with The Pepsi Engagement Ring - the only ring made with real Crystal Pepsi. Really.@Pepsi with #PepsiProposal #contest for a chance to win.

Could you date someone who doesn’t care about voting? Would you only date someone who is pro-choice? As part of OkCupid’s Ask Yourself campaign, the dating site has been asking users about these topics, along with other important issues, to spotlight its ability to match users based on their opinions. OkCupid’s global comms manager Michael Kaye shared the campaign’s strategy, tactics and results.