Johnson Controls International hires Phil Clement as CMO

MILWAUKEE: Johnson Controls International has hired Aon vet Phil Clement as CMO, according to a statement from the building management company.

In the role, Clement oversees market strategy and demand generation, including achieving marketing targets through in-depth market development, research and planning. He reports to Mike Ellis, Johnson Controls’ EVP and chief digital and customer officer.

Clement wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Johnson Controls’ last CMO was Kim Metcalf-Kupres, who retired in 2017, according to a spokesperson.

Before joining Johnson Controls, Clement was a managing partner at Chartwell Advisory Partners, a strategic advisory and investment firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in his career, Clement was Aon’s first global chief marketing and communications officer, a statement said. He served at the insurance brokerage and consultancy for 13 years, helping develop Aon’s global CRM system, common sales processes and global brand.

After stepping down from his role as CMO in 2017, Clement served in an advisory capacity, focusing on issues related to corporate reputation. He was replaced by current CMO Andy Weitz.

Johnson Controls reported sales were up 2% overall, and 3% organically, to $5.6 billion for Q1 of 2020. In January 2019, CEO George Oliver gave PRWeek a peek into how Johnson Controls has built its profile in the sports arena category.