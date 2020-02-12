First, Interpublic Group numbers: Constituency Management Group, the division of IPG that contains most of its PR firms as well as other marketing shops, posted a 3.3% revenue increase in Q4 2020 to $345.7 million and a 2.3% improvement for the full year to $1.3 billion. CMG’s PR firms include Weber Shandwick and Golin. The holding company as a whole reported a net revenue increase of 2.9% in Q4 and 3.3% for all of last year. Net income was down slightly year-over-year in Q4 to $342.2 million.

What about New Hampshire? Bernie Sanders edged out a win in the state’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, narrowly beating former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. What else? Elizabeth Warren is in trouble. Joe Biden is in even more trouble. Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet are out. Tulsi Gabbard is still in somehow. And a traditional poodle named Siba won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last night, if hard news isn’t really your thing.

Will this bring clarity to the Democratic race? Yes, but not that much. Sanders has received the most votes in New Hampshire and Iowa, making him a traditional frontrunner, but lags Buttigieg in delegates. Is it Klobmentum or Klobumentum? The moderate Minnesota senator is getting her share of the media spotlight after surging to third in the Granite State.

New this morning: Ogilvy’s PR and influence lead in the U.S., Michele Anderson, is set to join Edelman in Chicago, according to a memo to Ogilvy staff from CEO John Seifert seen by PRWeek. Seifert didn’t announce a replacement.

And… Edelman has grown its footprint in Africa by acquiring Kenyan consultancy Gina Din Corporate Communications. Founded in 1997 and based in the capital of Nairobi, Gina Din had a longstanding business relationship with Edelman. Edelman said this week that it earned $892 million in revenue last year, up 2.1% from the year prior.