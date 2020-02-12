Pitch update: National Express, Lacoste, Luno, Boardies, Kavanagh Motor Group and more

Business Festival appoints Seven Hills

PR agency Seven Hills has been appointed by Culture Liverpool and Hemingway Design on behalf of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as lead comms partner for The Good Business Festival – an international event taking place in across the Liverpool City Region in October this year. The agency will lead the media and thought leadership campaign and support the festival’s mission to create more purpose-driven businesses that contribute to a better society.

Point and Promote win Olympic boxing brief

Point Communications and Promote PR have secured comms and marketing briefs for a Tokyo Olympics boxing event in London. The agencies will work together to deliver all communications and marketing for the forthcoming Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic Qualifying at London’s Copper Box Arena in March.

National Express launches review

The UK's biggest coach operator, National Express, is on the hunt for a consumer PR agency. More on this story here.

Global cryptocurrency exchange banks on Clarity

Comms firm Clarity PR has been appointed by global cryptocurrency company, Luno, to handle ongoing UK PR and communications. The agency will provide integrated comms services to support Luno’s mission to upgrade the world to a better financial system.

Iconic French fashion label appoints Purple London

French fashion brand Lacoste has appointed Purple London to handle their UK press and VIP relations. The agency will handle all UK comms and sample movement across runway, L!VE, Sport, leather goods and main collections.

Tomorrow PR secures trio of wins

London-based global design comms agency Tomorrow PR has announced it will oversee the UK comms strategy for Vitra, Artek and the Vitra Design Museum, following a competitive pitch. The agency has also recently renewed contract PR contracts with British design brands Very Good & Proper, Isokon Plus and Benchmark.

Travaljar appoints Monaco PR

New consultancy Monaco PR has been appointed by luxury tour operator Traveljar to develop a comms strategy for the travel and lifestyle media sectors. The agency will focus on the company’s first two key in-bound markets, the US and UK.

Kavanagh Motor Group hires Pagefield

Vehicle recovery firm Kavanagh Motor Group has engaged Pagefield to support its PR activity. The brief is focused on raising the national profile of the 35-year-old family business. Pagefield will work closely with MD and founder, Kieron Kavanagh, providing strategic counsel and responding to a number of ongoing national debates around such issues as smart motorways and the future of vehicle transport.

Canoe wins lifestyle brand

Lifestyle brand Boardies has hired PR firm Canoe to handle all PR strategy, media enquiries and seasonal campaigns. The account will be led by account manager, Elodie Stephan.

Trio of wins for Mango

The Mango Agency has announced three new client wins to its lifestyle and travel portfolio. The firm will represent the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, aparthotel brand Native, and design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates in the UK market with immediate effect.

Coconut water brand appoints Journey Further

Performance marketing agency Journey Further been appointed by coconut water brand Vita Coco, to manage its UK PR, following a four-way competitive pitch. The agency will help launch future products, including its new CBD range, as well as providing an always-on press office function to grow its core offering.

Saga win for Headland

Saga, the UK's specialist in products and services for life after 50, has appointed Headland as its new comms agency. The agency will be providing advice across financial, corporate and brand PR. The Headland team will be led by partner, Susanna Voyle.