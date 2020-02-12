Public affairs consultancy opens office in Cambridge

The office – Lexington’s third after London and Manchester – will be led by director and head of health, Emily Cook and director Sue Beeby.

Cook currently runs a 16-strong life sciences practice in London while Beeby is a former special adviser to George Osborne when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Jeremy Hunt when he was Health Secretary.

The pair will be joined by senior advisor Dr Steve Feast, a former managing director of the Eastern Academic Health Science Network who has a long history of working with organisations in the Eastern region and nationally.

From the Cambridge office, Lexington will support a growing number of companies with communications and stakeholder engagement activities, particularly in the life sciences and technology space. The office is located nearby Microsoft and Amazon in the CB1 Business Quarter.

"The proliferation of life science and tech companies in Cambridge and the region’s growing global reputation in sectors such as agri-tech and telecommunications, make it a hugely exciting time to be expanding our presence here," Cook said.

"We are greatly looking forward to working with more businesses in the region and supporting the area to maintain and build on its position as a world-leading tech and innovation hub."

Lexington partner Mike Craven said the decision to expand into Cambridge, "reflects our firm belief that the strategic significance of the region is growing and we have the expertise and experience to support businesses to grasp the opportunities and tackle the challenges that this affords".

Lexington will host a launch event with senior politicians from Westminster and the East of England, and other ‘influencers’ from the region on 27 February.