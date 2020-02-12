Virgin Media's Mike Large takes up group director role at All3Media

Large will oversee corporate comms for All3Media’s rapidly expanding operations in the UK, across Europe, North America and Asia, reporting to All3Media chief executive Jane Turton. He succeeds EVP of communications Hayley Trent.

Lusher joined Virgin Media to lead corporate comms in 2015 and was promoted to head of external comms, under Large, in 2017.

All3Media is the production group behind Sam Mendes' recent Oscar-winner, 1917, and hit TV shows including Fleabag, Gogglebox, Call The Midwife, The Circle, Race Across the World, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and Hollyoaks.

Large was at Virgin Media for more than a year, responsible for an integrated communications strategy to promote and protect the company’s business plan, products and services.

He is well-known in the industry for his tenure at ITV, where he spent more than 10 years, most recently as group corporate affairs and communications director.

At ITV, Large managed external and internal comms for the broadcaster's five-year transformation plan to rebalance the business and diversify revenue streams as ITV built its global content studio.

He has also previously worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, the BBC and BT.

"We’ve heard a lot over the years about the ‘golden age’ of TV, but I genuinely believe that to be true right now as broadcasters and platforms all clamour for brilliant content," Large said.

"All3Media is one of the most exciting global media businesses around, and the opportunity to work for a company which brings together the creative teams behind brilliant productions from 1917 to Fleabag and Gogglebox was irresistible."

All3Media chief executive Jane Turton described Large as the "perfect choice" to drive the group’s comms strategy.

"Good, clear communication is crucial in the current market and I am delighted to welcome Mike, whose experience in television production and broadcasting is second to none," she said.

"Alongside welcoming Mike to the company, we’d also like to thank Hayley Trent, who has provided a vital role in raising the profile of All3Media over the last few years as EVP of communications, and who has decided to pursue other opportunities."