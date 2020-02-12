Healthcare agency launches with tinnitus campaign and House of Lords debate

The Sheffield-based agency is already working with a range of clients, including Slimming World, back-pain-relief clothing brand Percko, and the British Tinnitus Association.

Greenwood said Evergreen would focus on strategic, high-impact campaigns for clients that have a public health dimension.

The consultancy launched a campaign called the 'Tinnitus Manifesto' last week for the British Tinnitus Association.

Greenwood said the campaign attracted major coverage in print and online from titles including The Independent, Daily Mail and The Times, as well as more than 15,000 petition signatures and a short debate on tinnitus in the House of Lords, during which members agreed that better treatments and more funding are needed.

From employee to founder

Greenwood began his career as a reporter for the Coalville, Ashby and Swadlincote Times before becoming a press officer for the British Dental Health Foundation.

From there he moved to Slimming World, where he worked for nearly 10 years, rising to the position of corporate PR manager.

His final role before launching his own venture was as an account director for Leeds-based PR agency Jaywing.

Greenwood has worked with several public sector health organisations during his career, including Public Health England, the Royal Society for Public Health, and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

New venture

Evergreen does not have full-time staff, yet but Greenwood told PRWeek he was working with a "collective" of freelancers with a view to hiring a team soon.

He said: "I’m hugely excited to be launching this venture… I’ve worked in-house at hugely effective health organisations that are true experts in their field and in multi-sector agencies, where staff work across several industries at once. This generalist approach prevents teams from ever gaining the deep knowledge needed to position their clients as leaders, which is why a highly focused specialist agency like ours is so much more likely to be successful for clients."