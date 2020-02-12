Edelman expands in Africa with Kenyan acquisition

Gina Din Corporate Communications was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in the capital Nairobi. Edelman has a longstanding relationship with founder Gina Din-Kariuki and has worked with the group for the past three years.

Edelman has worked in more than 30 countries across Africa in recent years and it said the launch of a Kenya office will provide it with a base for nearly 100 specialists.

Edelman's Kenya office will be led by Jordan Rittenberry, CEO of Edelman Africa and a 13-year veteran of the firm. He will oversee Edelman’s operations in Kenya and South Africa, where he has been based for the past four years.

Din-Kariuki, who founded Gina Din Group 22 years ago, will act as an adviser to Edelman across Africa.

Ed Williams, president and CEO of Edelman EMEA, said: "We have acquired our trusted local market partner in Nairobi to expand our operations and offer to clients - global and domestic. The combination of high calibre local talent alongside our global specialists and operating scale, will be a compelling offer. I am very excited by what we can all do together.

Din-Kariuki said: "Like Edelman, Gina Din Corporate Communications is a family-run business and as such, is firmly rooted in its values. The relationship that we have fostered with Edelman over the course of the last three years is one based on our mutual belief in the power of collaboration to deliver top quality services that meet our clients' needs, so taking this relationship to the next level is a natural progression for us."

Rittenberry said the move enables Edelman’s clients to have a real impact in the region. "Africa has the world’s youngest population, fastest growing middle class and highest rate of urbanisation, and we believe that there is significant opportunity ahead of us. Our entry into Kenya is a natural next step in realising our ambition in Africa and we have our sights set on further growth into West Africa soon," he added.