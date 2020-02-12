Xiaomi Indonesia appoints Maverick as PR partner

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has picked Maverick as its communications partner in Indonesia, marking a significant win for the independent agency.

"Xiaomi was looking for a partner that is creative, not shy of being aggressive and unorthodox, has strong networks in media and communities, and solid experience and skills in crisis and issues management," said Xiaomi Indonesia’s head of public relations Stephanie Sicilia.

"After a long selection process and extensive discussions within the Xiaomi team, we concluded that Maverick fit these criteria and would therefore be a great partner for us."

Maverick partner and industry veteran Ong Hock Chuan said: "We are excited to work with Xiaomi Indonesia because in our discussions before the appointment it became apparent that they are one of the few companies that ‘gets it’ that today’s consumers are more influenced by peers and those they admire than by the brands themselves."

He added that the brand shares the view that all communications strategies should be data-driven and its results should be measurable.

Xiaomi is Indonesia’s second biggest smartphone brand in terms of market share, behind Samsung and ahead of Oppo. The latter was a former client of Maverick’s.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia