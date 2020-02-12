New APAC tech lead for WE Communications

Pereira (pictured above) joins WE with over two decades of experience in the region, including 12 years at Ogilvy as a regional lead where she built their technology and social practices across 10 markets.

At WE, Pereira will be in charge of driving new business growth for the technology sector and increase cross-regional collaboration in partnership with local leadership. She will also provide senior counsel for the agency’s portfolio of tech clients.

"Her technology sector knowledge paired with her experience building teams and businesses across the region makes her the perfect choice to unify our powerhouse technology practice and our teams across Australia, China, India, and Singapore to deliver impactful counsel and outcomes for our technology clients," said Rebecca Wilson, executive VP of Singapore and Australia, WE Communications.

Pereira’s appointment follows recent hires of Singapore practice leads for WE’s corporate, health, and technology practices.

