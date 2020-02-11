Kathryn Beiser exits Kaiser Permanente

OAKLAND, CA: Kathryn Beiser has left her role as chief communications officer of Oakland, California-based healthcare organization Kaiser Permanente.

Beiser said she left Kaiser Permanente last week and did not know if the organization plans to hire a replacement. She declined further comment. A Kaiser Permanente representative could not be reached for comment.

The nonprofit hired Beiser for the newly created position of SVP and chief communications officer in December 2017 and charged her with overseeing communications strategy, including internal and external comms, media relations, issues and crisis management and executive communications. She also co-led the organization’s brand and reputation management strategy.

She reorganized the function, moving staffers into a centralized structure and pulling in employees from marketing, government relations, the office of the CEO, IT and national facilities. One of the nation’s largest nonprofit health plans, Kaiser Permanente has more than 12 million members, according to its website. It had annual operating income of $79.7 billion in 2018.

In March 2017, she was one of three global practice leads who left Edelman when it shifted its corporate, public affairs, and business and social purpose practices to a regional focus. In between Edelman and Kaiser Permanente, Beiser had a short stint as a senior adviser at APCO Worldwide.

Beiser worked at the firm for about two years. Previously, she had stints at Hilton, Discover, Burson-Marsteller, GolinHarris, Hill & Knowlton and Ruder Finn.