NASA is taking the #BroomstickChallenge very, very seriously

Added 46 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

"While this hoax was harmless, it shows why it's important for all of us to do some fact checking" about the spread of pseudoscience, the space agency said.

Screenshot from NASA's Twitter account.
NASA responded to the #BroomstickChallenge this week. Sorry to disappoint, but it did not say that brooms can only stand up on certain days because of the gravitational pull.

The space agency found itself at the center of the #BroomstickChallenge, a viral craze that involves filming a broom standing up on its own. The tweet that started it all, posted on Monday by @mikaiylaaaaa, said, "Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG!"

NASA is taking the tweet very seriously. 

"This is another social media hoax that exemplifies how quickly pseudoscience and false claims can go viral," NASA media relations specialist Karen Northon said via email. "While this hoax was harmless, it also shows why it’s important for all of us to do some fact checking and research — including checking in with @NASA and NASA.gov for real science fun facts — before jumping into the latest viral craze."

NASA tweeted its own video about the challenge on Tuesday, starring astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble. They explain that you can do the broomstick challenge every day because "it’s just physics."

Scientifically proven or not, brands and even Doug the Pug got swept up in the challenge…

Chips Ahoy!

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Playbill

Pepsi

Sour Patch Kids

Power Rangers

