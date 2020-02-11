Agency offers free PR to charities and start-ups

The agency will select one charity and one start-up each month to offer a free press release to, including ideation, writing, distribution and liaising with relevant journalists to maximise the chances of media coverage.

The organisation will also receive guidance and advice from the PR team to help its PR and marketing efforts in future.

The agency recently worked on a complimentary press release for Bude-based Nick Swan, who was getting ready to cycle the Deloitte Ride Across Britain – a nine-day, 980-mile cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Swan was raising money for CLIC Sargent, a charity that had helped his family when his daughter was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of three.

His free press release generated more than 20 pieces of coverage, including ITV West Country, and helped push his fundraising total to more than £11,000.

Shannon Peerless, managing director of 10 Yetis, said: "Working with a start-up from the very early stages and witnessing their growth helps us to see the impact great PR and marketing can have, and it's always an honour to be a part of that journey.

"For charities, we see the greater good that our work can do in terms of spreading important messages and awareness of issues. We decided it's time to give something back to the start-up and charity communities, who are often working with extremely limited marketing budgets, and we can't wait to see who we can help with this new initiative."