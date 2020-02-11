Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Organic growth for Omnicom Group’s PR firms decreased 2.5% in Q4 2019 and was down 2.0% for the full year. The holding company’s revenue increased 1.3% to $4.1 billion in Q4 and dropped 2% to $14.9 billion for the full year. Fourth-quarter net income increased 4.0% to $415.0 million and rose 1.0% for all of 2019 to $1.3 billion.

Amazon comms head Jay Carney duked it out with reporters on Twitter last night. Carney penned an op-ed in The New York Times Monday morning with the headline, "Why Bernie Sanders Praised Amazon," framing a 2018 phone call from Sanders as a voice of support from the senator for Amazon raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Reporters from BuzzFeed and other outlets tweeted that Carney left out that Amazon did so after pressure from Sanders himself, among other vocal critics and labor activists. In response, Carney sniped at individual reporters on Twitter and touted his journalism career, which spanned more than two decades across outlets like The Miami Herald and Time Magazine, as a reason why he can speak with authority on media criticism.

Papa John’s corporate team never liked the idea of founder John Schnatter being on social. Appearing on YouTubers Ethan and Hila Klein’s H3 Podcast on Monday afternoon, Schnatter explained that the chain’s board and leadership are "conservative" and that social media platforms "scared them." "They kept me away from that avenue," he said. Schnatter explained that after he stepped down as CEO and left the board last year for allegedly uttering a racial slur during a conference call, he hired ProActive Communications who told him to start an Instagram page in November 2019. "I said, ‘I will give it a try but if it turns negative and nasty I want nothing to do with it,’ but it’s been cool," said Schnatter. Check out the full two-hour podcast episode here.

President Donald Trump clearly doesn’t watch Curb Your Enthusiasm. He tweeted "Tough guys for Trump!" along with a clip from the HBO show on Monday night that includes an angry biker shouting at the show’s star Larry David until he puts on a MAGA hat. The biker then changes his tune and gives David a smile. The out-of-context clip fails to capture the much larger joke of the episode: That David is using the MAGA hat as a "great people repellent." David said in a recent interview at the 92Y in New York that he "could give a fuck" about losing fans that are Trump supporters with the MAGA hat episode. "Alienate yourselves," he said. "Go, alienate, you have my blessing."

Popeyes' highly coveted chicken sandwich really helped the chain in Q4. Sales jumped 42% to $1.3 billion in the quarter. After a shortage that lasted more than two months, Popeyes’ chicken sandwich returned in November.