Hanover creates comms career programme in memory of founder

The Mackay Programme is named in honour of Hanover founding partner Gregor Mackay, who died of cancer in 2005.

He was said to have embodied an "uncommon sense" approach and took particular interest in the development of people and teams.

The Mackay Programme will offer experienced comms professionals training and development to help propel them into a global healthcare comms career.

Successful candidates will join the Hanover Health team and receive training in the agency, its services and healthcare offer, and how the business is run.

They will also be able to participate in the Hanover Academy training programme, and will be supported in CPD or achieving professional qualifications to further their career development.

In addition, there will be opportunities to work with staff at the agency’s offices in Brussels, Dublin and the Middle East.

Successful candidates will be placed at levels, from consultant up to associate director.

"This opportunity is suited to those with a passion for communications and a drive to join a fast-paced, breakthrough industry," according to the agency.

"Applicants must be able to demonstrate strong communications skills and an interest in the sector, but no prior experience in healthcare is necessary."

Applications close on Friday 10 April 2020 and shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview at the Hanover office in London.

Andrew Harrison, managing director of Hanover Health, said: "The best innovation and creative problem-solving requires diverse thinking. This is why we’re looking for the brightest minds across communications, public affairs and healthcare, to help bring fresh thinking, bold ideas and broad experience into the industry."

He added: "The sector is constantly evolving, and this opportunity offers a different cohort of talent the chance to be part of this change, working with clients who are on the cusp of the latest research and technology to improve lives for the better."

Harrison concluded: "It is only fitting to name it after Gregor Mackay, a man who personified the breakthrough approach, and who recognised the transformational power of great communications."





