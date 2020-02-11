It's fried chicken, I'm in love: KFC and Moonpig team up for Valentine's cards

Added 25 minutes ago by Ben Bold

Collection is first partnership between brands.

News
KFC: one Moonpig card smells of fried chicken
KFC: one Moonpig card smells of fried chicken

KFC has hooked up with Moonpig to produce a range of "finger lickin’" Valentine’s Day cards, including a limited-edition scratch-and-sniff card that smells of the fast-food restaurant’s original recipe.

The eight designs – all created by Moonpig – include a customisable card featuring the famous beard, glasses and white hair of Colonel Sanders, under which consumers can unload a photo of a loved one. It carries the text: "Fancy a peck?"

More suggestively, another asks "You’re a snack. Wanna cluck?", while a third reads: "Tonight, the chicken comes first."

KFC has been told to avoid using expletives by the Advertising Standards Authority. In December, the watchdog banned a poster bearing the words "What the cluck?!" after it drew 40 complaints. While KFC insisted the word "cluck" was not a substitute for a swearword, the ASA judged otherwise.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the recent launch of its vegan burger, KFC and Moonpig have also created a card asking: "Will you be my vegan-tine?"

Ten per cent of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the KFC Foundation, which since its formation in 2015 has given out £3m in grants to charities.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters