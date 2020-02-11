Ex-Freuds director to lead new PR offering at creative agency

Jody Hall joins 23red as PR partner. In this newly created role she will develop the agency’s first PR offering, which is branded Fame23. Reporting to CEO and founding partner Jane Asscher, Hall will also lead the agency’s marketing and external comms strategy.



Hall spent 15 years at Freuds, leading its government client work, which included eight years directing its Public Health England initiatives. She launched campaigns such as Change4Life, Stoptober and Dementia Friends and led Durex’s provocative Give A F**k campaign across 23 markets.



23red has made its name with creative behaviour-changing programmes for clients including Network Rail, NHS Blood and Transplant and Public Health England. It now plans to grow its offering to private sector clients looking to re-define their values in the age of the ‘conscious consumer’.



CEO Jane Assher, said: "We’ll continue to service the public sector, but now we will use our expertise in behaviour change to grow our business in the private sector, working with brands with purpose. We have big plans for 2020 and Jody’s hire is the first step in achieving our growth ambitions."



"23red was founded with purpose and behaviour change at its core," said Hall. "With PR now in our arsenal I believe we can really supercharge our efforts to change lives for the better".



Hall joins a fresh senior leadership team made up of creative director Tristan Cavanagh, client services director Rachel Tattersdill, founding partner Philippa Dunning and finance director Alex Davis.



While at Freuds, Hall also launched Bono’s (RED) campaign and was a business director for KFC leading the award-winning response to the infamous chicken shortage crisis.



Prior to Freuds, Jody spent three years at Golley Slater running marketing and PR campaigns for the British Army. She started her career at Edelman learning her craft on a variety of consumer lifestyle and entertainment brands.