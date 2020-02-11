Archetype clinches Vivo account in India

Smartphone brand Vivo has picked Archetype to handle its communications in India. After a competitive pitch with multiple agencies, Archetype will now be responsible for providing strategic direction to build on the brand's reputation quotient.

"Having completed five successful years in India, we are glad to partner with Archetype as we move into our next phase of growth. Looking forward to working with the team," said Ritwik Sharma, corporate communications lead at Vivo India.

The brand’s comms in India was previously handled by Weber Shandwick, who also looks after direct competitor Oppo.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Vivo has effectively taken over Samsung as India’s number two in the smartphone game – after Xiaomi. In 2019, India became the second largest smartphone market in 2019, behind China and ahead of the USA.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia