Propel launches media monitoring

TEL AVIV: Propel has added media monitoring to its suite of services after rolling out the second version of its platform.

It is also integrating with Outlook for Mac, the company said.

The Tel Aviv-based company previously had a media database, contact management, direct media outreach integrations for Gmail and Outlook and business impact reports.

Users can set up monitoring alerts according to brand, competitor, keyword or link, according to Propel cofounder and CEO Zach Cutler.

"They then receive email alerts in real-time as alerts and mentions publish," he added via email.

Cofounder and CTO David Cohen and lead engineer Amiram Korach led development on media monitoring over the past year as the team worked on PRM 2.0. The launch took place more than a year after Propel introduced a media database and PRM.

Cutler declined to specify what powers the platform but said the machine analyzes billions of articles, as well as social engagements.

Cutler, owner of Cutler PR, which was acquired by Kite Hill, founded Propel in 2017. Its clients include Antenna, Saxum, BlastMedia and Ditto PR.

One key Propel feature enables PR pros to manage email media relations more efficiently and allows users to analyze past pitches by providing metrics for open rates, engagement, coverage and other data. Journalists may opt-out of receiving pitches from specific individuals, campaigns, brands or firms.