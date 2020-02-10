Kroger promotes Keith Dailey to group VP, corporate affairs

CINCINNATI: Grocery retailer Kroger has promoted Keith Dailey to group VP of corporate affairs.

He will serve as the company’s chief communications and sustainability officer, Kroger said in a statement. Dailey will report to SVP and chief people officer Tim Massa.

Dailey’s responsibilities will include external communications and brand PR, financial comms, media relations, issues and crisis management and executive communications. He is serving in leadership positions at Kroger and the company’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation.

In a statement, chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen credited Dailey with spearheading the grocery chain’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative with the goal of ending hunger and eliminating waste by 2025, among other CSR goals.

Previously, Dailey was VP of corporate affairs. He has worked at Kroger since 2011, serving in positions such as chief spokesperson and director of corporate communications, senior director of external affairs and senior director of corporate affairs. Dailey’s responsibilities have included government relations, policy, advocacy, communications and engagement.

Before joining Kroger, Dailey served as communications director and press secretary for former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland.