Munchkin brings on Citizen Relations as US AOR

VAN NUYS, CA: Munchkin, a maker of products for infants and toddlers, has selected Citizen Relations as its PR AOR in the U.S.

The company hired Citizen after an RFP process that ran last October and November. Munchkin hired Citizen at the end of November and work on the account started in mid-December. Two other firms pitched for the business, said Citizen SVP of integrated marketing Emily Johnston.

The firm is supporting Munchkin on media relations and influencer activations and helping subsidiary Milkmakers on its prenatal line launch. Milkmakers, which is known for its lactation cookies, rolled out a batch of products last week including anti-nausea drops, prenatal teas and an all-natural belly balm.

Milkmakers’ lactation cookies are "crushing it," said Johnston, but Citizen is helping the brand grow awareness of new products. The firm is also actively pitching Munchkin’s 59S sterilizer.

"We are working with them to develop a platform that celebrates women and all the things they do in addition to having babies," said Johnston.

The #UltimateMakers campaign kicked off with an Instagram Live session last Thursday that discussed all things pregnancy and paid tribute to the many ways that expectant mothers are "making it."

Participants included Olympian Alysia Montaño; Dr. Christine Sterling, a board-certified OBGYN who specializes in prenatal care; and Lizzette Perez, who made headlines for running the 2019 Boston Marathon while eight months pregnant.

"Munchkin is a leader when it comes to innovation, especially in the baby [and] childcare space," said Johnston. "So we are helping them across their full brand portfolio to highlight their key innovations this year."

Johnston is leading a core team of five staffers on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

Munchkin worked with MWWPR and Edelman over the last year, but Johnston said the company is no longer collaborating with those firms.

A Munchkin representative was not available for additional comment. Representatives from MWW and Edelman did not respond to inquiries seeking comment.