Ex-Downing Street adviser to lead Headland infrastructure offer

Jones has worked for three successive prime ministers as a senior special advisor and most recently served in 10 Downing Street, shaping policy to help increase productivity across the UK’s small business sector.

Prior to that he spent three years at the Department for Transport, where he developed policy and provided strategic advice and crisis-management expertise, advised the government during the Monarch Airlines collapse, and set up the Williams Review into the future of Britain’s railways.

Jones has also worked for banking and insurance businesses, and across the automotive and aviation sectors. In addition, he has stood as a parliamentary candidate, and served as an association chairman, local district councillor and area officer.

"There’s no doubt infrastructure will be a dominant theme in Britain this decade," he said. "That’s why it’s such a privilege to have the opportunity to come here to work on a subject area so close to my heart and so prominent in the public eye."

Headland has also hired its first chief people officer. Rosheeka Field has joined from Brunswick, where she spent a decade advising clients and latterly serving as chief of staff to Brunswick executive chairman Alan Parker and chief executive Susan Gilchrist.

Field will lead Headland’s approach to its people and focus on creating career development programmes for existing employees.

"Culture defines a business," she said. "Get the strategy for your people right and you create behaviours, mindsets and ways of doing things that generate real success."

Headland chief executive Chris Salt described Field’s arrival as a "crucial milestone" for the agency.

"She will focus entirely on our people, making sure we build the best place to work that we can for all of our team," he said.