Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

The 92nd Academy Awards: Still so white, but this year’s show was dedicated to inclusion. Harriet lead Cynthia Erivo was the only actor of color nominated across the four acting categories. But there were some key diverse wins, with Parasite becoming the first foreign-language film to win best picture; New Zealand's Taika Waititi being the first indigenous filmmaker to win an Oscar, picking up best adapted screenplay honors for Jojo Rabbit; and Hair Love, a story of a black father learning to do his daughter’s hair (and sponsored by Dove), winning the animated short film Oscar. Also, Frozen 2’s "Into the Unknown" was sung by all the international Elsas.

The night’s subtle and not-so-subtle statements: Janelle Monáe called out the Oscars in the show’s opening number, singing, "It's time to come alive, because the Oscars is so white." In other news, Natalie Portman wore a cape inscribed with the names of snubbed women directors. The hostless show’s presenters also didn’t hold back from roasting the event. Steve Martin joked, "In 1929, there was no black acting nominees. Now, in 2020, we got one." Meanwhile, in their acceptance speeches, Brad Pitt got political and Joaquin Phoenix slammed the dairy industry and called for equality.

A turkey sandwich also stole the spotlight. That’s what Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood actress Julia Butters revealed she had stashed in her purse on the red carpet. Milano Cookies and Oscar Mayer quickly reacted on Twitter. Other noteworthy real-time tweets from brands Sunday night included Impossible Foods’ take on Phoenix’s speech and Dove’s post about the Hair Love win.

Weber Shandwick alum David Krejci has launched a crisis and reputation shop. It’s called Media Forensics. Krejci was formerly EVP of media intelligence in Weber Shandwick’s global corporate practice. He recently left the firm with at least four other senior executives.

Canopy Growth is seeking a U.S. PR AOR. Canopy, one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, will issue an RFP if needed. PRWeek has all the details.