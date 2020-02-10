Field grows corporate comms offer with new director

The consultancy said Bird will add expertise in the transport sector, bringing more than two decades of experience in rail and aviation.

Bird has held senior communications roles at British Transport Police, the Rail Safety and Standards Board, and was previously head of media at Heathrow Airport.

She will lead Field’s work with train operators London North Eastern Railway and Govia Thameslink Railway, as well as transport manufacturer Alstom.

"The fantastic range of clients and issues, alongside the commitment of the team to deliver outstanding service, make it an exciting time to join the Field team," Bird said.

Field Consulting chief executive and founder Chris Rumfitt set up Field in 2014 with an initial focus on property public affairs, but the agency has started to expand its client base to include The FA, The Home Builder’s Federation and Ryse Hydrogen.

"Field has had a fantastic past 12 months demonstrating phenomenal growth levels. I am delighted Jo will be joining us. Her expertise will be invaluable in supporting our existing clients as well contributing to the ongoing success of the business," Rumfitt said.