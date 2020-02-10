PR Awards Asia 2020 opens for entries

Entries are now open for the 19th edition of the PR Awards Asia, organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PR Week to celebrate the most outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific’s PR and communications industry.

Enter now to shine the spotlight on your team's work, and celebrate your achievements at the region's most recognised PR industry awards show.

Key dates

Early-bird entry deadline March 5

Entry deadline: April 1

Late entry deadline: April 7

Shortlist announcement: May 14

Award presentation: June 11

Entry fees

Early-bird entry fee: HK$2,750

Normal entry fee: HK$3,250

Late entry fee: HK$3,650

Eligibility

Entries must be for work conducted between January 1, 2019 and April 7, 2020 in order to be eligible. Your work must have made an impact and the results must be within this time frame.

Elements of your work may have been introduced earlier and continued through this period, but your case must be based on data and results relative to the qualifying time period.

The work must be carried out and conceptualised within Asia-Pacific for the Asia-Pacific market(s), including Australia and New Zealand.

For further information, please contact PRAsia@haymarket.asia.