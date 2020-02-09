PRCA MENA welcomes new board members

Samantha Bartel, CEO of Instinctif Partners MENA, and Nitin Nambiar, ASA Ventures chief communications officer, have been appointed to the regional board of PRCA MENA.

The group is composed of senior agency and in-house leaders who are encouraged to help set the strategic direction of PRCA MENA as the organisation continues its expansion plans.

Bartel joined Instinctif Partners in 2013, founding the MENA regional team. The team has since grown to 20 people, servicing clients across the entire region.

She has 20 years of financial and corporate comms experience in a range of markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Prior to joining Instinctif, Bartel was a senior member of M:Communications Gulf team and MD of Buchanan Middle East, where she advised numerous local, regional and international clients on their corporate, financial and crisis comms strategies.

In addition to her new role on the PRCA Regional Board, Bartel also holds board memberships at MEIRA (Middle East Investor Relations Association), Saudi Chapter and Global Women in PR MENA.

She said: "I am delighted to join the PRCA MENA regional board. This is an excellent opportunity to help shape the thinking of the future communications industry, encourage collaboration and further support future PR leaders from across the MENA region. We are committed to best practice PR and to raising the standards in the work we do with our clients."

With 16 years of international experience gained across media and marketing, Nambiar has consulted for more than 50 brands on go-to-market strategies, consumer engagement and brand advocacy. He has spent more than nine years in the Middle East consulting for leading blue chips on brand-building and communications.

He said: "I am honoured to be part of the board of management together with well-respected practitioners in the region. The media and marketing industry is going through a period of accelerated change and it is key for industry associations to be able to recognise, discuss and share knowledge on these changes.

"Our responsibility as communicators in this evolving landscape has never been greater, so I hope that, as part of the board, we can rise to the challenge and make a difference."

Melissa Cannon, general manager of PRCA MENA, said: "It’s my pleasure to welcome Samantha [Bartel] as our latest board member. Her experience across a variety of regional boards and wealth of industry knowledge will offer strategic guidance and insight to support our growth throughout the MENA region.

"[Meanwhile], Nitin's experience and industry knowledge will offer a welcome insight into the Middle East’s PR and comms market."

PRCA MENA's inaugural board was announced in August last year and included directors and CEOs from Edelman, Grayling Middle East and Abu Dhabi Media among the line-up of appointed senior agency and in-house leaders.

