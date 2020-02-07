Canopy Growth searches for U.S. PR AOR

NEW YORK: Canopy Growth, one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, is searching for a U.S. PR AOR.

Brenna Eller, its recently hired head of U.S. communications, said she is meeting with agencies to assess the company’s needs. Canopy will issue an RFP if needed.

"It’s such an exciting space right now," she said. "A lot of agencies are dipping their toes into cannabis and cannabidiol, whether that be larger agencies or boutiques."

Eller is overseeing brand, strategic, internal and regional communications for the U.S. Based in New York, she started in the role at the end of November, reporting to Reinhold Krahn, MD for the U.S.

Eller said that she wanted to join Canopy because, as a Canadian, she has a "big sense of pride for any company that starts in Canada."

"But from an industry perspective, we’re working to destigmatize the cannabis industry," she added. "That’s a communicator’s dream."

Eller said Canopy is hiring for U.S.-based roles in brand, regional and strategic communications, but the division would scale as the cannabis industry and company grows.

Eller joined Canopy after serving as interim North America comms lead at Samsung Electronics America, where she was previously corporate comms director. She has also worked at North Strategic, BlackBerry and High Road Communications.

Canopy hired David Klein as CEO after its board of directors forced out founder Bruce Linton over disagreements about strategy. Klein, who was also named chairman of Canopy’s board last year, was previously CFO for Constellation Brands, which owns a 35% stake in Canopy.

The largest cannabis company by market cap, Canopy is planning to release its Q3 earnings this week. Analysts expect it to report U.S. $78.4 million in sales, a 25% year-over-year uptick.