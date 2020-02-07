Ex-Weber Shandwick executive David Krejci launches Media Forensics

MINNEAPOLIS: David Krejci, former EVP of media intelligence in Weber Shandwick’s global corporate practice, has launched Media Forensics, a crisis and reputation shop.

Krejci started the consultancy not long after leaving the firm with at least four other senior executives in what the agency termed "a small staff reduction."

He said that Media Forensics will assist clients navigating "today’s media ecosystem" by preparing them for and helping them mitigate crises and educating them about the media climate. It will also work to reveal sources behind and motivations for online misinformation and disinformation campaigns.

Krejci was hired by Weber as an intern in 1998, according to his LinkedIn account.

Four other Weber executives left the firm at about the same time: Ken Kerrigan, EVP of corporate reputation and brand; Matthew Robson, SVP of digital and client experience; Brett Pulley, EVP and MD of corporate content and media strategy; and Brooke Shepard, EVP and global insights community leader.

Weber’s 2018 revenue grew 5% to $846 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The agency is a part of Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group, which reported low-single-digit growth in Q3 2019 on both an as-reported and organic basis. IPG is planning to report Q4 and full-year 2019 numbers this month.