Just briefly: Industry moves

People moves

DETROIT

Integrated communications agency Franco has promoted Nikki Little to VP of strategy. Little previously served as Franco’s director of strategy.

HAMPTON, NH

Planet Fitness has promoted McCall Gosselin to SVP of communications and corporate social responsibility. She had been VP of public relations and communications.

NEW YORK

Marketing communications firm Caliber Corporate Advisers has hired Jeff Hendren as MD.

Wise Public Relations has hired Aubry Bracco as VP of social media and digital marketing. Bracco served as director of social media and digital marketing at Cousins Maine Lobster and appeared on the television show Survivor three times.

Account wins

CHICAGO

Dairy Farmers of America has hired gravity.labs as lead agency for strategy and creative on its licensed Borden Cheese brand; premium butter brand Plugrá; and upcoming product launches.

MIAMI

Zapwater Communications has added three hotel and resort properties to its client roster: Harbour Village on the island of Bonaire; Royal Uno in Cancun, Mexico; and The Bristol in Panama.

NEW YORK

Cindy Riccio Communications has been named agency of record for the U.S. expansion of British brand Newby Teas.

POTOMAC, MD

Castellum has hired kglobal as a strategic branding and communications partner. Castellum is a technology company that is acquiring cybersecurity, information technology, information warfare and electronic warfare space companies.

In other news…

WASHINGTON, DC

DC Family Communicators, a professional networking group for LGBTQ communications pros has launched a website as a hub of information for potential members and others who have open positions or recommendations for potential members.