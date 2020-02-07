Marina Maher nabs Ogilvy's Taylor VanAllen

NEW YORK: Marina Maher Communications has named Taylor VanAllen to the newly created role of SVP of influencer marketing.

VanAllen started in the position last month, reporting to Chris Iafolla, group SVP and head of the firm’s healthcare brand engagement team. VanAllen is tasked with upgrading influencer marketing across MMC and its Rx Mosaic healthcare specialist subsidiary.

She joined Marina Maher from Ogilvy, where she was director of influencer relations. She started at Ogilvy in 2004 as VP and social media strategist.

Ogilvy representatives did not respond to inquiries seeking comment.

Marina Maher also promoted Sara Baker to the newly created role of executive director of earned media, handling the offering across the consumer, corporate and health and well-being practices. She started in the new role last month, reporting to Rema Vasan, EVP and chief innovation officer. Previously, Baker was group SVP of media.

Vasan said via email that the agency created the positions to keep pace with the evolving digital media and influencer landscape.

Last October, the agency hired Jennifer O’Neill as MD of its healthcare practice, leading MMC health and well-being and Rx Mosaic. O’Neill is also on MMC’s executive leadership team. In mid-September, Marina Maher MD of healthcare strategy Lisa Fern-Talbot moved to Weber Shandwick as EVP of healthcare strategy and growth.

Marina Maher’s revenue grew 4% in 2018 to $57.2 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. The agency is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group. Omnicom’s PR firms reported an organic revenue decrease of 3.8% in Q3 2019 to $337.2 million. The holding company is set to report its Q4 and full-year 2019 earnings this month.