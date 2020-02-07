PRWeek UK Awards 2020: Entries open for PR industry's Oscars

The winners of this year’s event will be announced at a gala awards evening taking place in London on Tuesday 27 October, where the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals will be crowned.

Some of the categories have been altered this year, resulting in two new categories:

The Best Cause Led Campaign has been renamed to Best Purpose Campaign.

In addition, there is a new category: Diversity and Inclusion Champion.

This category rewards agencies, in-house teams or industry bodies/organisations that have done the most to promote diversity and inclusion in the PR industry through a specific initiative or a series of initiatives.

Judges will be looking at entrants' success in terms of expanding opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds, relating (but not limited) to gender, race, disability, LGBT+, educational or geographical background. Particular credit will be given to original, creative ideas for promoting diversity.

For more information on the Awards, including the entry kit that outlines the criteria for each category and individual awards, visit the PRWeek UK Awards website.

The deadline for submission is Thursday, 21 May. Entries submitted after that date, but before the late deadline of Thursday 4 June, will incur a late fee per entry.

For more details on the PRWeek awards, contact Nitika Sharma on 020 8267 4172 or nitika.sharma@haymarket.com.

For enquiries about partnership opportunities, contact Steve Forsdick on 07464 494732 or steven.forsdick@haymarket.com

Click to see the full list of winners from the PRWeek Awards 2019.