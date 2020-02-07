Hanbury Strategy boosts senior team following 60 per cent growth

Tahmina Mannan joins the firm from financial services company S&P Global, where she led the company’s innovation and corporate ESG communications.

Mannam joins Hanbury as communications director, having previously worked both in-house and agency-side, and as a financial journalist.

Niamh Fogarty joins as associate director from FTI Consulting. She brings campaign and corporate reputation experience, with specialist knowledge of the tech, media and telecoms sectors.

Hanbury has also brought in Christopher Glück as a director to its EU team in Brussels. Glück previously worked for a German Member of the European Parliament and at HM Treasury in London, both with a focus on EU financial services regulation.

The latest recruits take Hanbury’s headcount to nearly 50.

Hanbury partner Paul Stephenson said: "[This] is shaping up to be a really exciting year for us. We’ve got huge demand from clients and believe we are really well-placed to help companies navigate the post-Brexit world in Berlin, Brussels and London."

"We want to become the go-to consultancy for anyone with complex political or reputational challenges and we are thoroughly enjoying the challenge of trying to get there," he added.

The agency has also added NewsGuard, a tool to help fight fake news, to its client roster, supporting the brand with a UK corporate PR brief.

Hanbury Strategy, which was founded in 2016, reported revenue of more than £5.5m in 2019.