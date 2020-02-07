Berkeley Communications appoints UK MD

Barry has been promoted from her previous position as partner and operations director where she has supervised operational activity across the agency, including PR, content, design and digital.

She was also responsible for client and employee satisfaction and retention, financials, and strategy and planning.

Barry replaces agency founder Chris Hewitt who will focus on the Berkeley Communications Group, and the agency’s Storytelling Academy.

"Lynsey does this part of the job extremely well so I have high confidence that she will lead our talented team to rise to the challenges ahead," said Hewitt.

Barry joined Berkeley Communications at the start of 2015 from Red Consultancy as account director. At Red she managed and developed PR strategies for several consumer clients including McDonald’s UK, GSK, and Amazon.

She said: "We’ve had a strong start to 2020 and have ambitious plans to grow our existing PR business, and develop new practices including content and digital marketing.

In addition, the agency has brought in former Ranieri MD Sarah Tokeley as head of PR. She brings nearly 20 years' experience in technology communications across B2B and B2C sectors.