Prolific EU campaigner Simon Buckby joins Teneo as senior MD

Global CEO advisory firm Teneo has hired Simon Buckby (pictured above) as senior managing director. Based in Hong Kong, Buckby was the managing partner for Instinctif Partners, which recently shut its Asia operations six years after its entry into the region.

Buckby moved to Asia in 2017 following the sale of public affairs consultancy Champollion to Instinctif London. He famously ran a UK business-led European Union campaign in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, where he was at the centre of a smear campaign from anti-EU groups.

In his new role at Teneo, Buckby will bring experience in C-suite counsel, including corporate positioning, developing purpose-focused business strategies and crisis management, drawing from decades of advising business leaders and a deep involvement in media and politics.

The appointment of Buckby follows other high profile global announcements such as Paul Haenle’s appointment as APAC chairman in January this year. These new appointments come at the back of last year’s investment in Teneo by private equity firm CVC. Two years ago, Teneo also acquired Ryan Communications, a strategic communications agency with operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai.

