Pitch update: Etihad, Virgin Pure, Hotels.com, UN, Gamstop, Panavision, Tommee Tippee and more

Project Everyone partners with Karmarama

Karmarama has won a competitive pitch to partner with Project Everyone, the not-for-profit organisation founded by filmmaker Richard Curtis to fight for global progress towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The brief is to drive public awareness, unite global activism towards the goals and hold leaders to account for keeping their promise.

Accessories label appoints CiCi PR

Laslett England has appointed CiCi PR to help launch the brand’s SS20 and AW20 collections in the UK and globally. The agency will help the label grow its presence in print and online fashion, luxury, bridal and travel publications. CiCi PR will also be working on a digital PR campaign, focusing on fashion and style influencers.

Etihad Airways appoints UK and Ireland agency partner

Travel, aviation and transport PR specialist 8020 Communications has been appointed as long-haul airline Etihad Airways' UK and Ireland partner, after a competitive pitch. More on this story here.

Distillery win for Clarion Communications

Whisky and gin distillery, Isle of Raasay, in the Inner Hebrides has appointed Clarion Communications as its UK PR agency as it prepares to launch its inaugural single malt Scotch Whisky later this year. The agency has been tasked with driving awareness of the brand’s ranges across both traditional and digital channels - and promoting the distillery’s visitor centre and luxury hotel located between the Isle of Skye and the west coast of Scotland.

Fiscal Technologies chooses UK agency

Spreckley has been awarded the contract to deliver media relations and thought leadership support to Fiscal Technologies, a provider of forensic financial software solutions that empower purchase-to-pay (P2P) teams to protect organisational spend. The agency will work closely with the organisation’s marketing team to raise the company’s profile and bring its technologies to a wider audience.

Direct Line chooses agency for B2B brief

Direct Line for Business has appointed Eulogy for a b2b brief to drive awareness and adoption of its insurance cover to the UK SME market, following a competitive pitch. Read more here.

X2X Media Group hires global PR agency

Bubble Agency, the global PR, marketing and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors, has been appointed as the PR agency for X2X Media Group. The business offers a suite of secure communication and content management solutions. The agency is being tasked with communicating how the brand’s toolsets meets real-world needs now and in the future.

Self storage win for Cherish PR

Communications agency Cherish PR has been appointed as UK PR partner for Attic Self Storage. The agency will drive brand awareness as the business builds momentum across London.The business is growing rapidly across the capital with Cherish focusing on building strong results across both national, London and hyper-local media, neighbourhoods and online communities.

Virgin water purficiation business hires PR agency

Comms agency Don't Cry Wolf has been appointed by Virgin Pure, which makes smart, water-purifying machines. More on this story here.

Artisan bakery appoints Luchford

Integrated luxury lifestyle agency, Luchford, has been appointed by artisan bakery, Gail’s, to handle the brands’ expansion, product launches and key activations, all centred around a "Waste Not" initiative, which aims to raise awareness of food waste in the UK. Gail’s wants to educate the nation and reduce the waste of bread products.

Baby brand cries out for Stir PR

Shoreditch-based, lifestyle PR agency Stir has been tasked with driving awareness and brand loyalty for Tommee Tippee in the UK, following a competitive pitch. The agency will implement strategic, emotionally-impactful brand campaigns to support the parenting brand’s key product pillars.

Deconstructed PR wins EU brief for cloud platform

Provider of enterprise-grade Cloud platforms D2IQ jas selected Deconstructed PR as its lead agency for Europe, following a competitive pitch. The brief will see Deconstructed PR lead communications across Europe and run UK PR, developing and executing thought leadership programmes to showcase D2IQ’s technology, services, and expertise in empowering organisations to navigate cloud native journeys.

Hotels.com close to booking agency for social media brief

Booking website Hotels.com is searching for a new agency partner for a 'five-figure' UK social media brief. More on this story here.

Scottish snack brand calls in comms support

Scottish snack brand Podberry has appointed three teams to support its growth plans. PR consultant Pippa Kent will support the brand across in their PR efforts. Food and drink agency, Lux, will manage and grow Podberry’s social channels. While David Orr has been brought in to work with the brand’s in-house team and focus on driving sales of the product.

Wild West toasts new international travel win

Comms consultancy Wild West has been appointed by Devon-based international surf, snow and cycle adventure company Ticket to Ride. The agency will work to maximise brand exposure and increase bookings across its worldwide, experiential travel offerings.

NewCo retains Jargon PR

B2B PR agency, Jargon PR, has been reappointed for the fifth year running by business networking event, NewCo London. The event brings together companies from around London, inviting them to open their doors and welcome executives, entrepreneurs and future influencers. Jargon PR will implement a media relations campaign, to generate press interest and media coverage for the host companies, increase overall awareness for the event, and drive press attendance.

Chenot Group appoints luxury brand agency

Fox Communications will lead the launch of the Chenot Palace Weggis, Switzerland, opening 1 May 2020. It will be the group’s most advanced dedicated health wellness palace in Europe, located at the foot of the Swiss Alps on Lake Lucerne. The agency is tasked with bringing the Chenot Group to the forefront of both a UK and global market.

Cherry grower's industry body picks agency

Love Fresh Cherries, the industry association for British cherry growers and importers has appointed Sunny Side Up on a retained contract. The agency’s brief is to help build the momentum around cherries which, after a few years of under-investment and poor growth, have been enjoying something of a renaissance more recently. The agency’s work will include traditional consumer media relations, social and influencer campaigns and paid-for media support.

Nestify books UK agency

The service has appointed Frank to deliver a corporate PR and thought-leadership programme, following a competitive pitch process. Read more here.

Agency appointed to support fishing industrys post-Brexit

Public affairs agency Connect has been jointly appointed by the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations and the Scottish Fishermen's Federation to support a campaign for a "better deal for fishermen" as the UK leaves the Common Fisheries Policy, post-Brexit. More on this story here.

The PHA Group to raise awareness of anti-gambling tool

The PHA Group has been appointed to lead a communications campaign for Gamstop, a not-for-profit service that allows consumers to exclude themselves from online gambling sites. The campaign build new partnerships with other organisations, helping to communicate Gamstop’s work to wider audiences, especially vulnerable groups who may be affected by gambling.

GBW right at home with property developer brief

Midlands full-service marketing agency, Gough Bailey Wright (GBW), has been appointed to handle PR for specialist residential property developer, Court Collaboration. The Bromsgrove-based agency is supporting the urban and city-living housebuilder with consumer and B2B PR across regional, national and industry media, helping to drive sales of new homes whilst raising the developer’s profile in the residential property sector.

Panavision appoints Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Panavision, a global provider of end-to-end production equipment and post services for the episodic, commercial and feature film markets worldwide, has appointed Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, a B2B technology PR and integrated communications agency, as its global PR agency. The agency’s remit includes promoting the end-to-end product and service offerings across multiple Panavision brands

Gluten-free brief for Sunny Side Up

Irish gluten-free bakery brand Promise Gluten Free has contracted Sunny Side Up to help with a brand communications campaign in the UK. The agency’s brief is to help drive awareness and demand among those needing or choosing a gluten-free diet. The work will include traditional consumer media relations as well as social and influencer campaigns.