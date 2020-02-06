Online retailer Zulily puts consumer PR work up for bid

SEATTLE: Online retailer Zulily, a subsidiary of Qurate Retail, which also owns the brands QVC, HSN and Cornerstone, is searching for a new PR agency.

The brand is looking for a consumer PR firm to handle media relations and media strategy, according to an invitation sent out January 20 by a Zulily procurement employee.

Next Fifteen subsidiary M Booth is the incumbent on the account, according to Andrea Conrad, Zulily’s director of brand and communications. Conrad said compliance issues prevented her from offering any details about the RFP.

M Booth did not return requests for comment.

In the invitation, Zulily said it is looking for an agency to act as a creative media strategy partner with a problem-solving mentality that can offer solutions in a "challenging media environment."

The brand also asked that the agency be able to work successfully alongside Zulily’s business model. Inventory on the Zulily website changes daily and most items on the site are usually only available for three days. Also, Zulily does not actually buy the items it sells until after the customer completes the purchase.

According to the invite, the company expected to send out an RFP by the end of the week of January 20.

In November, parent company Qurate Retail reported that Zulily’s Q3 revenue dropped 17% to $359 million. For the company overall, revenue dropped 4% to $3.1 billion.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2019, M Booth saw revenue grow 17% in 2018 to $39.8 million. CEO Dale Bornstein credited the growth to the agency’s "nimbleness of size and ability to activate the vision clients."