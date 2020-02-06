Movers & Shakers: Teneo, Cirkle, Mischief, The Romans, MHP, Lexington, GK Strategy, Instinctif and more

Jargon PR brings in first non-exec chairman

Thames Valley-based B2B PR consultancy Jargon PR has appointed ex-CC Group founding director and former CIPR president, Kevin Taylor, as its first non-executive chairman. He works with start-ups and the mobile industry, as well as providing both tactical support and strategic consultancy to a small portfolio of consultancies and clients.

Cirkle names first CEO

PR consultancy Cirkle has made Ruth Kieran its first CEO with immediate effect. More on this story here.

Client services director joins the Oracle Group

Property PR and communications agency, The Oracle Group, has strengthened its business with the appointment of Emma Holden as client services director. Holden joins after 16 years with Think BDW. She will be responsible for the implementation of effective campaigns from strategy to execution, Emma is an expert at online and offline marketing.

Amber Rudd joins Teneo

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has joined Teneo as a senior advisor in its London Office. More on this story here.

New public affairs hire at MRM

MRM, the financial services communications consultancy, has appointed Paul Montague-Smith as its new senior counsel for public affairs. Montague-Smith will provide counsel on political and regulatory issues impacting the financial services sector. He will work across MRM’s clients, which include consumer-facing financial services businesses to institutional asset managers, acting as an in-house, on-hand strategist and adviser.

DfT external affairs head takes new transport role

Emily James has left the Department for Transport (DfT), where she was head of external affairs, to become head of public affairs at transport company Abellio UK. More on this story here.

Lexington expands digital offer with experienced hire

Strategy and communications consultancy Lexington Communications has appointed Tinni Guha Roy to lead its expanded digital and social offer. Guha Roy is a digital strategist, having worked at a number of international agencies including Ketchum, H&K and Access Brand Communications over the last 15 years. The move will ensure digital and social communications, as well as content development, are integrated with Lexington’s strong public affairs and communications offer.

Four's new MD

Four Communications has appointed James Horsman as the managing director of its corporate and financial practice. More on this story here.

The Romans' new management team

The Romans’ founder and ECD Joe Mackay-Sinclair will continue to lead the agency, but has promoted Roxy Kalha, previously a director, to managing director. Joining them on the leadership team are: Paddy Hobbs, who has been promoted to director, Lucy McGettigan (director) and Ottilie Ratcliffe (associate creative). More on this story here.

Golin's deputy MD joins Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners has hired Golin's deputy managing director Emily Luscombe and other executives to its Corporate and Capital Markets practice. More on this story here.

GK Strategy appoints former Lib Dem press sec

Strategic advisory and communications agency, GK Strategy, has appointed former Lib Dem press secretary Jenni Hollis to head up their integrated client service team. Part of GK’s senior management team, Hollis will oversee the delivery of the agency’s retained and project-based work. In addition, account director Mike Williams, has joined the agency from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. While Louise Allen has been promoted into her new role of chief operating officer after returning from maternity leave.

Mischief planning and creative chiefs depart

Senior Mischief execs Gemma Moroney and Damon Statt are leaving the business. Read more on this story here.

MHP hires head of financial services

MHP has appointed Nick Woods as head of financial services, replacing Mike Robb, who has left the consultancy to start a new venture. More on this story here.

Robb to launch consultancy

Mike Robb, former head of financial at MHP, is set to open a strategic and corporate comms agency with a public affairs offering in the spring. Full story here.

Ranieri's new UK boss

Ranieri Agency has promoted director Ranj George to managing partner of the UK business. Read more here.