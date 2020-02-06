Watch: Pub for hedgehogs for Camden Town Brewery

A proportion of every can of the new seasonal range Hells in Hibernation Lager sold will go to the charity to help hedgehogs hibernate this winter.

The minature 'pub' - called The Hibernation Arms - has been created by W as a 'safe space' for hedgehogs to hibernate. It is available to buy from the brewery shop.

BHPS chief executive Fay Vass said: "Hedgehog populations have declined by half in rural areas and by a third in urban ones in the last 20 years so they need all the help they can get. The funds and awareness that this collaboration raises will help us, help hedgehogs."

Jasper Cuppaidge, founder of Camden Town Brewery, said: "As the changes in our environment are having an increasingly negative impact on the wildlife around us, we’re having to be more aware of how we can all do our bit to help.

"Our partnership with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society has taught us how we can all do our bit - whether it’s educating us on what to do when we find a hedgehog in need, or creating a safe space, like The Hibernation Arms, in your garden at home."