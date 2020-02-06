Direct Line chooses UK agency for business brief

Eulogy’s remit includes implementing a media communications strategy to support through-the-line activity, driving brand awareness, credibility and first-choice consideration to support policy growth.

Direct Line for business launched in 2007 and provides insurance products for the small business sector by phone or online.

It is focused on capturing more of the UK SME market by making it easier and cheaper to buy business insurance, and offers personalised insurance products "to meet the fast-changing needs of small business in the UK".

Direct Line for Business marketing director Claire Sadler said Eulogy will help it on its next phase of growth in the business insurance market.

"We know how complex insurance can be for SMEs. We want to help and support business owners to understand what they need and why, so they can be confident their business and livelihood is fully protected," she said.

"Working with the media is a key way to increase levels of education and consequently confidence about business insurance."

Eulogy chief executive Elisabeth Field said the agency was "over the moon" to work with Direct Line.

"This is an opportunity that plays right to our sweet spot – helping businesses engage, educate, safeguard and drive prosperity among an SME market which accounts for 99.9 per cent of the business population in the UK."

Eulogy’s other clients include American Express, Headspace, Halo Top, Roche, Virgin Media Business, Jack Daniel’s, among others.