Airbnb management app Nestify hires agency for corporate PR brief

Frank will be tasked with delivering corporate PR services as well as positioning Nestify experts as authoritative commentators on the UK housing market.

Founded in 2018, Nestify provides guidance to landlords about the range of flexible short-, mid- and long-term options available when they look for tenants to occupy their properties on sites such as Airbnb, Booking.com, TripAdvisor and HomeAway.

Nestify said that in its first two years of operation, it has helped landlords to bolster their income by an average of 30 per cent compared to rental yields in the traditional buy-to-let sector.

Frank’s appointment follows the launch of Nestify’s biggest advertising campaign to date, which focused on cities in which the business is expanding its housing stock, such as Bath, Edinburgh and Manchester.

"We are delighted to appoint Frank as our agency of record," Nestify founder and chief executive Hedi Zidan said.

"We were impressed by both the knowledge and energy of the team at Frank, and believe we have found the perfect partner with whom to enter the UK conversation and educate people as to the unique services we can offer."

Frank co-founder and managing partner Andrew Bloch said recent legislative changes affecting the buy-to-let market had made it more challenging for British owners to list their properties.

"Services like Nestify help homeowners to take their first steps when it comes to using services like Airbnb," he said. "We look forward to injecting our own dash of talkability into the sector and showcasing the flexible options Nestify offers both landlords and tenants."

Nestify joins Frank’s portfolio of corporate and CSR clients. In the past 12 months, the agency has won briefs for KLM, Weetabix, Simply Business, Culture Trip, The Lewis Pugh Foundation and Stenn Group, among other brands.